JSW Energy commissions wind blade manufacturing facility in Gujarat

JSW Energy announced the commissioning of its wind blade manufacturing facility at Halol, Gujarat, as part of its strategy to vertically integrate its wind energy value chain and strengthen supply chain resilience.

The company currently operates an installed wind energy capacity of 3.9 GW. It also has 6.5 GW of locked-in hybrid capacity, where wind is a key component, along with 2.4 GW of locked-in standalone wind projects, making it one of the country's largest wind power developers.

To support its renewable energy expansion plans, JSW Energy has commissioned the Halol facility, while another wind blade manufacturing plant at Chitradurga, Karnataka, is in the advanced stages of commissioning.

The Halol facility has an annual production capacity of up to 450 wind blades, equivalent to supporting around 600 MW of wind power projects. The plant will manufacture 82-metre blades designed for 4 MW wind turbine generators.

According to the company, the in-house manufacturing capability will help de-risk its supply chain, support the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy's (MNRE) domestic content requirements, and optimise capital expenditure by lowering logistics and input costs.

The move is also expected to improve project returns by enhancing internal rates of return (IRR) and reducing exposure to fluctuations in wind blade prices, the company said.

JSW Energy has a total locked-in generation capacity of 32.1 GW, comprising 13.7 GW operational and 13.8 GW under construction across thermal, hydro, and renewables, with a pipeline of 4.6 GW. The company also has 29.6 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity, comprising pumped hydro storage of 26.4 GWh and battery energy storage systems of 3.2 GWh. The company aims to reach 30 GW of generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity by 2030, and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Sharad Mahendra, Joint Managing Director and CEO of JSW Energy "The commissioning of our Halol wind blade manufacturing plant is a defining milestone in our journey towards building a resilient and self-reliant renewable energy platform. By bringing critical manufacturing capabilities in-house, we are not only securing our supply chain against volatility but also enhancing the cost competitiveness and returns of our wind portfolio. This reinforces our commitment to delivering sustainable, long-term value for all our stakeholders as we accelerate towards our renewable growth ambitions."

JSW Energy is a private sector power producer in India and part of JSW group. It has established its presence across the value chains of power sector with diversified assets in power generation and transmission.

JSW Energy reported a 38.36% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 573.53 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 414.51 crore in Q4 FY25. However, revenue from operations jumped 41.04% YoY to Rs 4,498.58 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

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