JSW Energy completes acquisition of 100% stake in Maruti Clean Coal & Power

JSW Energy announced the successful completion of the acquisition of 100% of the equity share capital of Maruti Clean Coal & Power (MCCPL).

Further to this, MCCPL has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. MCCPL owns and operates a 300 MW thermal power plant at Korba, Chhattisgarh. The plant has a long term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) of 195 MW (net) with Rajasthan discoms, routed through PTC India, with a residual PPA life of ~14 years. In addition, the plant provides 5% power at variable cost to the Chhattisgarh discom, while the balance ~64 MW capacity is sold in the merchant market. Coal is secured through a long-term Fuel Supply Agreement with SECL, and linkage under the SHAKTI scheme.

The transaction values MCCPL at an Enterprise Value of Rs 1,410 crore. The acquired asset's FY26 EBITDA stood at ~Rs 279 crore. The asset is EBITDA and PAT-accretive from day one, while also reducing the Company's net leverage and strengthening overall balance sheet resilience. With this acquisition, the Company's total Installed capacity stands at 14,835 MW.