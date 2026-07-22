JSW Energy consolidated net profit declines 36.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.24% to Rs 5207.13 crore

Net profit of JSW Energy declined 36.62% to Rs 470.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 743.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.24% to Rs 5207.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5143.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5207.135143.3755.1854.221585.451754.00695.811015.41470.97743.12

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