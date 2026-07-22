JSW Energy consolidated net profit declines 36.62% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 1.24% to Rs 5207.13 croreNet profit of JSW Energy declined 36.62% to Rs 470.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 743.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.24% to Rs 5207.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5143.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5207.135143.37 1 OPM %55.1854.22 -PBDT1585.451754.00 -10 PBT695.811015.41 -31 NP470.97743.12 -37
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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 4:16 PM IST