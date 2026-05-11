JSW Energy consolidated net profit declines 8.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 41.05% to Rs 4498.58 crore

Net profit of JSW Energy declined 8.94% to Rs 371.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 408.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.05% to Rs 4498.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3189.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.78% to Rs 2239.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1950.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 60.92% to Rs 18901.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11745.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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