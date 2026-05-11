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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Energy consolidated net profit declines 8.94% in the March 2026 quarter

JSW Energy consolidated net profit declines 8.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales rise 41.05% to Rs 4498.58 crore

Net profit of JSW Energy declined 8.94% to Rs 371.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 408.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.05% to Rs 4498.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3189.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.78% to Rs 2239.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1950.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 60.92% to Rs 18901.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11745.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4498.583189.39 41 18901.1311745.39 61 OPM %50.0137.77 -53.2544.45 - PBDT996.76842.57 18 5236.283868.54 35 PBT187.80360.71 -48 2051.012213.90 -7 NP371.57408.05 -9 2239.311950.89 15

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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