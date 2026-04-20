JSW Energy Ltd spurts 1.67%, up for five straight sessions

JSW Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 547.05, up 1.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.93% in last one year as compared to a 1.4% gain in NIFTY and a 13.7% gain in the Nifty Energy.

JSW Energy Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 547.05, up 1.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24462.35. The Sensex is at 78896.23, up 0.51%. JSW Energy Ltd has added around 13.33% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which JSW Energy Ltd is a constituent, has added around 13.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38881.75, up 1.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 43.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 548.45, up 1.92% on the day. JSW Energy Ltd is up 4.93% in last one year as compared to a 1.4% gain in NIFTY and a 13.7% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 105.1 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.