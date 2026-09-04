JSW Energy surpasses 15GW installed capacity milestone

JSW Energy today announced crossing the 15 GW installed capacity milestone, post the commissioning of 1,572 MW of generation capacity since April 2026, increasing its total operational capacity to 15,025 MW. This milestone was achieved in under six quarters after the Company crossed 10 GW in March 2025, representing a CAGR of ~26% and underscoring its strong execution capabilities and consistent progress against its growth roadmap.

The capacity added in FY27 to date comprises 1,272 MW of renewable energy capacity, including 593 MW of solar, 108 MW of wind, 420 MW of hybrid and 150 MW of hydro projects, along with 300 MW of inorganic thermal capacity.

Renewable energy now constitutes over 60% (9,067 MW) of the Company's operational portfolio, comprising 3,125 MW of wind, 2,426 MW of solar, 1,735 MW of hybrid, and 1,781 MW of hydro capacity. The thermal portfolio stands at 5,958 MW. The Company remains on track to meet its greenfield capacity addition target of 3 GW for FY2027, having achieved approximately 42% of the target to date.

JSW Energy has a total locked-in generation capacity of 32.4 GW comprising 15.0 GW operational and 13.4 GW under construction across thermal, hydro, and renewables along with a pipeline of 4.0 GW. Locked-in energy storage capacity stands at 29.6 GWh, comprising 26.4 GWh of pumped hydro storage and 3.2 GWh of battery energy storage positioning the Company to supply firm, round-the-clock power as the sector shifts from energy to dispatchability.

The Company is targeting 30 GW of generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage by 2030, and carbon neutrality by 2050.