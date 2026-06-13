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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Energy to acquire 300 MW thermal power project in Chhattisgarh

JSW Energy to acquire 300 MW thermal power project in Chhattisgarh

Last Updated : Jun 13 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
JSW Energy has signed a definitive agreement with Kolahai Infotech and SFI Parcel Services to acquire 100% equity shares of Maruti Clean Coal and Power (MCCPL) which owns and operates a 300 MW thermal power project in the State of Chhattisgarh.

Upon consummation of the transaction, MCCPL will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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