JSW Energy to acquire 300 MW thermal power project in Chhattisgarh
JSW Energy has signed a definitive agreement with Kolahai Infotech and SFI Parcel Services to acquire 100% equity shares of Maruti Clean Coal and Power (MCCPL) which owns and operates a 300 MW thermal power project in the State of Chhattisgarh.
Upon consummation of the transaction, MCCPL will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
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First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 11:50 AM IST