JSW Energy to acquire Chhattisgarh-based thermal power plant operator Maruti Clean Coal & Power

JSW Energy said that it has signed a definitive agreement with Kolahai Infotech and SFI Parcel Services to acquire 100% equity shares of Maruti Clean Coal & Power (MCCPL).

The transaction is subject to receipt of the necessary regulatory and customary approvals under the definitive agreements. Upon consummation of the transaction, MCCPL will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, JSW Energy said in a statement.

MCCPL owns and operates a 300 MW thermal power plant at Korba, Chhattisgarh. The plant has a long term power purchase agreement (PPA) of 195 MW (net) with Rajasthan discoms, routed through PTC India, with a residual PPA life of nearly 14 years.

In addition, the plant provides 5% power at variable cost to the Chhattisgarh discom, while the balance 64 MW capacity is sold in the merchant market. Coal is secured through a long-term fuel supply agreement with SECL, and linkage under the SHAKTI scheme.

The transaction values MCCPL at an Enterprise Value of approximately Rs 1,410 crore, subject to customary closing adjustments as per the definitive agreements.

The acquired asset's estimated FY26 EBITDA stood at Rs 279 crore. This operating asset is EBITDA and PAT-accretive, while also reducing the company's net leverage and strengthening overall balance sheet resilience.

Beyond the immediate financial benefits, the asset offers potential upside through optimisation of logistics and O&M costs.

Its proximity to JSW Energy's Mahanadi thermal plant further unlocks operational synergies, strengthening the Company's regional thermal footprint.

JSW Energy currently operates an installed thermal capacity of 5,658 MW, with a further 3,200 MW under construction at its Salboni Thermal Power Plant and a pipeline of 1,800 MW for brownfield expansion at Mahanadi.

This operating asset acquisition further strengthens the Company's installed thermal portfolio. Post closure, the Company's total installed and locked-in thermal capacity will reach 5,958 MW and 10,958 MW respectively.

Sharad Mahendra, joint managing director and CEO, of JSW Energy, said: "This acquisition reflects our disciplined 'Build vs. Buy' approach, where we pursue calibrated value accretive inorganic opportunities.

MCCPL has an operating asset that is earnings accretive from day one, strengthening both our thermal portfolio and our cash flows. As we fortify our thermal generation capacity, we remain proud to play our part in powering India's growth and supporting the nation's energy security.

This transaction is another step in building a balanced, resilient portfolio that delivers sustainable returns while meeting the country's rising energy needs."

JSW Energy is a private sector power producer in India and part of JSW group. It has established its presence across the value chains of power sector with diversified assets in power generation and transmission.

The company had reported a 38.36% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 573.53 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 414.51 crore in Q4 FY25. However, revenue from operations jumped 41.04% YoY to Rs 4,498.58 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

The scrip had advanced 1.37% to end at Rs 559.60 on the BSE on Friday.

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