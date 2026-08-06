JSW Holdings consolidated net profit declines 27.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.00% to Rs 34.58 crore

Net profit of JSW Holdings declined 27.42% to Rs 24.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.00% to Rs 34.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.34.5830.0783.6087.6032.1240.4832.1240.4824.5433.81

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