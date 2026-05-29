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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Holdings consolidated net profit rises 39.30% in the March 2026 quarter

JSW Holdings consolidated net profit rises 39.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales rise 12.49% to Rs 33.14 crore

Net profit of JSW Holdings rose 39.30% to Rs 13.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.49% to Rs 33.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.11% to Rs 146.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 195.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 27.67% to Rs 179.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 248.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales33.1429.46 12 179.45248.09 -28 OPM %90.6586.90 -92.1894.34 - PBDT30.0425.60 17 165.42234.04 -29 PBT30.0425.60 17 165.41234.04 -29 NP13.549.72 39 146.65195.83 -25

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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