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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Holdings Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

JSW Holdings Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd, Raymond Lifestyle Ltd, Finolex Industries Ltd and TTK Prestige Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 March 2026.

OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd, Raymond Lifestyle Ltd, Finolex Industries Ltd and TTK Prestige Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 March 2026.

JSW Holdings Ltd tumbled 7.27% to Rs 12805.9 at 14:44 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1309 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8580 shares in the past one month.

 

OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd crashed 7.12% to Rs 1290.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20556 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23056 shares in the past one month.

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd lost 4.42% to Rs 749.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16125 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6603 shares in the past one month.

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Finolex Industries Ltd slipped 3.70% to Rs 162.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 64273 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60677 shares in the past one month.

TTK Prestige Ltd fell 3.65% to Rs 439.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41935 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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