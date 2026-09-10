JSW Infrastructure completes acquisition of NCR Rail Infrastructure

Under approved resolution plan

JSW Infrastructure announced that the company, through its step-down subsidiary, Khurja Rail Terminal (Khurja Rail) has successfully implemented the Approved Resolution Plan and consequently acquired NCR Rail Infrastructure (NCR Rail), effective 10 September 2026, and thereby NCR Rail has become a step down wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Consequently, AMD Business Support Services (AMD), which was a wholly owned subsidiary of NCR Rail, has also become a step down wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, with effect from 10 September 2026.