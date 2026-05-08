JSW Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 17.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.64% to Rs 1522.34 crore

Net profit of JSW Infrastructure declined 17.88% to Rs 418.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 509.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.64% to Rs 1522.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1283.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.35% to Rs 1523.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1503.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.78% to Rs 5361.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4476.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

1522.341283.185361.444476.1450.5349.9548.5650.54728.47721.822566.692349.39570.31581.351952.571802.84418.29509.371523.311503.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News