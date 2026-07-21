JSW Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 9.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.06% to Rs 1444.83 crore

Net profit of JSW Infrastructure declined 9.89% to Rs 346.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 384.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.06% to Rs 1444.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1223.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1444.831223.8546.6447.49628.58616.02462.79472.56346.63384.68

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