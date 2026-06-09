JSW Infrastructure gains on winning Kolkata port container terminal project from SMPA

JSW Infrastructure surged 4.42% to Rs 280.20 after it has received a letter of award (LoA) from Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority (SMPA).

The LoA is for the integrated development of the Outer Container Terminal at Netaji Subhas Dock (NSD) in Kolkata under a public-private partnership (PPP) framework.

The project, awarded through a competitive bidding process, involves the development of two berths at the Outer Container Terminal and five berths at NSD on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis.

The concession agreement has a tenure of 30 years, with the project to be executed in two phases. Upon completion, the terminal is expected to create a container handling capacity of around 0.93 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

The award adds to JSW Infrastructure's existing presence at the Kolkata Dock System. The company had earlier secured a contract for the reconstruction of Berth 8 and mechanisation of Berths 7 and 8 at NSD, which is expected to add capacity of 0.45 million TEUs, with interim operations likely to commence shortly.

With both projects operational, the company's combined container handling capacity at the Kolkata Dock System is expected to rise to nearly 1.4 million TEUs.

JSW Infrastructure said the projects are expected to address capacity constraints at NSD, improve berth productivity through mechanisation and reduce vessel turnaround times. The development is supported by strong cargo demand from the Kolkata metropolitan region and its hinterland.

The latest award marks the company's second project win from SMPA within a year and strengthens its position in India's port privatisation and PPP ecosystem.

Upon completion of its identified container expansion projects, JSW Infrastructure's overall container handling capacity is expected to increase to about 1.8 million TEUs, supporting its strategy to expand its container business and increase third-party cargo volumes across geographies.

JSW Infrastructure, a part of JSW Group, is the second largest commercial port operator in India in terms of cargo handling capacity. It develops and operates ports and port terminals pursuant to port concessions.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 17.82% to Rs 423.67 crore on 18.63% revenue from operations to Rs 1,522.34 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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