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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW One Platforms files Draft Red Herring Prospectus for proposed IPO

JSW One Platforms files Draft Red Herring Prospectus for proposed IPO

Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 10:16 AM IST
JSW Steel announced that JSW One Platforms has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) dated 24 September 2026, with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, BSE and National Stock Exchange of India in connection with its Initial Public Offer (IPO) of equity shares. The IPO remains subject to receipt of necessary regulatory approvals, market conditions and other considerations.
 

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 10:16 AM IST