JSW Paints Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 26.83 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.19% to Rs 627.81 crore

Net Loss of JSW Paints Pvt reported to Rs 26.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 26.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.19% to Rs 627.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 535.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 122.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 109.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.50% to Rs 2184.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2013.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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