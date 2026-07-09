JSW Steel achieves consolidated crude steel production of 6.50 MT in Q1 FY27

JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for the first quarter of FY 2026-27 at 6.59 million tonnes, higher by 2% on QoQ basis and 3% on YoY basis.

Blast Furnace 3 (BF3) of Vijayanagar, was under shutdown for upgradation of capacity, started hot-metal production from 23rd June 2026. The Crude steel production growth for the quarter remained at 3% YoY, mainly due to the BF3 shutdown. Excluding BF3 production impact from last year's base, Q1 FY27 volumes grew ~15% YoY, driven by full ramp-up of JVML operations and improved utilisation at Dolvi Unit.

The capacity utilisation for Indian operations for Q1 FY27 (excluding BF3 capacity under shutdown) was at ~94%.