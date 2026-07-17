JSW Steel consolidated net profit rises 112.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.90% to Rs 46662.00 crore

Net profit of JSW Steel rose 112.96% to Rs 4651.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2184.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.90% to Rs 46662.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42460.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.46662.0042460.0019.9017.618297.005609.006160.003072.004651.002184.00

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