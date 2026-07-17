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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Steel consolidated net profit rises 112.96% in the June 2026 quarter

JSW Steel consolidated net profit rises 112.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Sales rise 9.90% to Rs 46662.00 crore

Net profit of JSW Steel rose 112.96% to Rs 4651.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2184.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.90% to Rs 46662.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42460.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales46662.0042460.00 10 OPM %19.9017.61 -PBDT8297.005609.00 48 PBT6160.003072.00 101 NP4651.002184.00 113

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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