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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Steel crude steel product up 3% to 24.02 lakh tonnes in Jul'26

JSW Steel crude steel product up 3% to 24.02 lakh tonnes in Jul'26

Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for the month of July 2026 at 24.02 Lakh tonnes registering 3% YoY growth.

The break-up of production is as below: (Lakh Tonnes)

Particulars

Jul-26

Jul-25*

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% Change

Indian Operations

23.39

22.55

4%

JSW Steel USA - Ohio

0.63

0.72

-13%

Consolidated Production

24.02

23.27

3%

* The steel business undertaking of Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL), a subsidiary of the Company, was transferred on a slump-sale basis to JSW-JFE Steel (JV company) in March 2026. The production figures relating to the transferred undertaking have been reduced from previous year's numbers for comparison.

The capacity utilisation for Indian operations for the month was at 87%. BF3 of Vijayanagar is ramping up well post re-start from 23 June 2026 and currently operating at above 80% of its rated capacity.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 7:04 PM IST