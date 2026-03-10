Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 11:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Steel Feb crude steel output falls 2% to 23.66 lakh tonnes

JSW Steel Feb crude steel output falls 2% to 23.66 lakh tonnes

Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

JSW Steel reported consolidated crude steel production of 23.66 lakh tonnes in February 2026, down 2% YoY.

The company said that Blast Furnace 3 (BF3) at Vijayanagar has been undergoing a shutdown for capacity upgradation since September 2025, impacting domestic crude steel output and resulting in a 1% YoY decline for Indian operations. Excluding BF3, production volumes grew about 8% YoY, driven by the full ramp-up at JVML operations.

Capacity utilization for Indian operations stood at 97% excluding BF3 and 88% including BF3.

At JSW Steel USA Ohio, production was lower due to the ramp-up following caster upgrades in January 2026 and extreme winter weather, resulting in a 20% YoY decline.

 

Overall, Indian operations contributed 23.06 lakh tonnes, Ohio operations 0.60 lakh tonnes, resulting in consolidated output of 23.66 lakh tonnes for the month.

Also Read

IndiGo, SpiceJet shares rally

IndiGo, SpiceJet shares rally up to 8% on easing oil prices

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 10, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 570 points, Nifty above 24,200; SMIDs shine; Nifty IT falls

Eternal, SWiggy share price today

BNP Paribas sees up to 83% upside in Eternal, Swiggy; says buy the dip

Hinduja Global Solutions share price

Hinduja Global Solutions shares jump 16% on UP MoU for Project GANGA

iOS 26

Apple removes RCS E2EE in iOS 26.4 dev beta 4, adds support for iPhone 17e

JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified, US$ 23 billion JSW Group. As one of Indias leading business houses, JSW Group also has interests in energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, realty, e-platforms, mobility, defence, sports, and venture capital.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 198.32% to Rs 2,139 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 717 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations rose 11.14% year-on-year to Rs 45,991 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Shares of JSW Steel rose 0.67% to Rs 1,201.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes soar at Coromandel International Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Coromandel International Ltd counter

NTPC Green commissions solar project in Andhra Pradesh

NTPC Green commissions solar project in Andhra Pradesh

Income tax Department carries out nation-wide verification exercise on restaurants suppressing turnover

Income tax Department carries out nation-wide verification exercise on restaurants suppressing turnover

KPI Green commissions additional capacity in ongoing GUVNL solar IPP project

KPI Green commissions additional capacity in ongoing GUVNL solar IPP project

PTC Industries' UK-based subsidiary inks five-year collaboration pact with Coolbrook

PTC Industries' UK-based subsidiary inks five-year collaboration pact with Coolbrook

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveStocks to Buy TodayStocks to Watch TodayUno Minda Target PriceGold-Silver Price TodayTop 10 Top Scorers in T20 World Cup 2026MWC 2026Delhi New L-GSugar Stocks RallyPersonal Finance