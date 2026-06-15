JSW Steel Ltd soars 0.49%, rises for fifth straight session

JSW Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 1303.9, up 0.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.9% in last one year as compared to a 4.14% drop in NIFTY and a 40.36% drop in the Nifty Metal.

JSW Steel Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1303.9, up 0.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.23% on the day, quoting at 23912.85. The Sensex is at 76447.04, up 1.22%. JSW Steel Ltd has risen around 0.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which JSW Steel Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12854.5, up 2.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1307.1, up 0.14% on the day. JSW Steel Ltd is up 29.9% in last one year as compared to a 4.14% drop in NIFTY and a 40.36% drop in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 46.37 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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