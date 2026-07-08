JSW Steel receives revision in credit ratings from CARE
JSW Steel has received credit ratings from CARE Ratings as under:
Long term bank facilities - CARE AA+; Stable (rating upgraded)
Long term / short term bank facilities - CARE AA+; Stable / CARE A1+ (LT rating upgraded/ ST rating reaffirmed)
Short term bank facilities - CARE A1+ (rating reaffirmed)
Issuer ratings - CARE AA+; Stable (rating upgraded)
Non convertible debentures - CARE AA+; Stable (rating upgraded)
Commercial paper - CARE A1+ (rating reaffirmed)
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 3:32 PM IST