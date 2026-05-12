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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Steel records consolidated crude steel production of 21.18 lakh tonnes in April

JSW Steel records consolidated crude steel production of 21.18 lakh tonnes in April

Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for the month of April'26 at 21.18 Lakh tonnes.

The break-up of production is as below: (Lakh Tonnes)

Particulars Apr-26 Apr-25* % Change Indian Operations

20.4

20.56

-1%

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JSW Steel USA - Ohio

0.78

0.84

-7%

Consolidated Production

21.18

21.4

-1%

* The steel business undertaking of Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL), a subsidiary of the Company, was transferred on a slump-sale basis to JSW-JFE Steel (JV company) in March 2026. The production figures relating to the transferred undertaking have been reduced from previous year's numbers for comparison.

Blast Furnace 3 (BF3) at Vijayanagar is under shutdown for upgradation of capacity impacting Crude Steel production at Indian operations level. Production growth, excluding BF3 production from last year's base, was about 10% driven by full ramp-up of JVML operations.

 

The capacity utilisation for Indian operations for the month excluding BF3 capacity was at ~94% and including BF3 capacity was at 83%.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

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