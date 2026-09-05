JSW Steel records crude steel production of 24.65 lakh tonnes in Aug'26

JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for the month of August 2026 at 24.65 Lakh tonnes registering 3% YoY growth. The capacity utilisation for Indian operations for the month was at 88%.

The break-up of production is as below: (Lakh Tonnes)

Particulars Aug-26 Aug-25* % Change Indian Operations

23.87

22.95

4%

JSW Steel USA - Ohio

0.78

0.88

-11%

Consolidated Production

24.65

23.83

3%

* The steel business undertaking of Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL), a subsidiary of the Company, was transferred on a slump-sale basis to JSW-JFE Steel (JV company) in March 2026. The production figures relating to the transferred undertaking have been reduced from previous year's numbers for comparison.