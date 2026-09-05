JSW Steel records crude steel production of 24.65 lakh tonnes in Aug'26
JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for the month of August 2026 at 24.65 Lakh tonnes registering 3% YoY growth. The capacity utilisation for Indian operations for the month was at 88%.
The break-up of production is as below: (Lakh Tonnes)Particulars Aug-26 Aug-25* % Change Indian Operations
23.87
22.95
4%
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0.78
0.88
-11%
Consolidated Production
24.65
23.83
3%
* The steel business undertaking of Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL), a subsidiary of the Company, was transferred on a slump-sale basis to JSW-JFE Steel (JV company) in March 2026. The production figures relating to the transferred undertaking have been reduced from previous year's numbers for comparison.
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First Published: Sep 05 2026 | 11:31 AM IST