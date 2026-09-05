JSW Steel records steel production of 24.65 lakh tonnes in August 2026

JSW Steel said that its consolidated crude steel production for the month of August 2026 at 24.65 lakh tonnes, which is higher by 3% as compared with the figure of 23.82 lakh tonnes posted in August 2025.

While production of Indian Operations increased by 4% to 23.87 lakh tonnes, JSW Steel USA Ohio has, however, registered 11% fall in production volumes to 0.78 lakh tonnes in August 2026 over August 2025.

"The capacity utilisation for Indian operations for the month was at 88%," JSW Steel said in a statement.

JSW Steel is engaged in the manufacture and sale of iron and steel products and is the flagship business of the diversified JSW Group, which has interests across energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, sports, and venture capital.

The company had reported 112.6% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,696 crore on a 9.8% rise in revenue to Rs 47,364 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

The scrip had advanced 1.22% to end at Rs 1325 on the BSE on Friday.

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