JSW Steel reports consolidated crude steel production of 23.66 lakh tonnes in Feb'26

JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for the month of February'26 at 23.66 lakh tonnes.
Blast Furnace 3 (BF3) at Vijayanagar is under shutdown for upgradation of capacity since September 2025, impacting Crude Steel production at Indian operations level, resulting -1% YoY during February'26. Excluding BF3 production from last year's base, YoY volumes grew ~8% driven by full ramp-up of JVML operations.
The capacity utilisation for Indian operations for the month excluding BF3 capacity was at ~97% and including BF3 capacity was at 88%.
Production at USA Ohio operations was lower due to ramping up of operations after caster upgrades in January 2026 and extreme weather conditions due to winter storm.
The break-up of production is as below: (lakh tonnes)
Feb-26
Feb-25
% ChangeIndian Operations
23.06
23.32
-1%JSW Steel USA - Ohio
0.6
0.75
-20%Consolidated Production
23.66
24.07
-2%
First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 10:04 AM IST