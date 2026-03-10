Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 10:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Steel reports consolidated crude steel production of 23.66 lakh tonnes in Feb'26

JSW Steel reports consolidated crude steel production of 23.66 lakh tonnes in Feb'26

Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for the month of February'26 at 23.66 lakh tonnes.

Blast Furnace 3 (BF3) at Vijayanagar is under shutdown for upgradation of capacity since September 2025, impacting Crude Steel production at Indian operations level, resulting -1% YoY during February'26. Excluding BF3 production from last year's base, YoY volumes grew ~8% driven by full ramp-up of JVML operations.

The capacity utilisation for Indian operations for the month excluding BF3 capacity was at ~97% and including BF3 capacity was at 88%.

Production at USA Ohio operations was lower due to ramping up of operations after caster upgrades in January 2026 and extreme weather conditions due to winter storm.

 

The break-up of production is as below: (lakh tonnes)

Particulars

Feb-26

Feb-25

% Change

Indian Operations

23.06

23.32

-1%

JSW Steel USA - Ohio

0.6

0.75

-20%

Consolidated Production

23.66

24.07

-2%

