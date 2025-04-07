Monday, April 07, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Steel's crude steel production climbs 12% YoY in Mar'25

JSW Steel's crude steel production climbs 12% YoY in Mar'25

Image

Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

JSW Steel announced that its consolidated crude steel production jumped 12% to 7.63 million tonnes in March 2025, compared with 6.79 million tonnes produced in March 2024.

Sequentially, the production volume grew by 9%. The steelmaker had recorded a production volume of 7.03 million tonnes in Q3 FY25.

Further, the firm achieved its highest ever quarterly Indian operations crude steel production at 7.40 million tonnes, which was higher by 9% QoQ & 13% YoY. Capacity utilisation at Indian operations, excluding trial run stood at 93% for Q4 FY25.

Ohio-based JSW Steel USA has reported a steel production volume of 0.23 million tonnes for March 2025, recording de-growth of 8% compared with 0.25 million tonnes recorded in March 2024.

 

A key driver of growth is the ramp-up of the 5 MTPA integrated steel project at Vijayanagar by JSW Vijayanagar Metallics. Following key component commissions, JVML launched one of the two convertors and castors at the steel melt shop in Q3 FY25. Once fully ramped up, the Vijayanagar facilitys crude steel capacity will reach 17.5 MTPA, increasing JSW Steels total Indian operations capacity to 34.2 MTPA.

JSW Steel, the flagship business of the diversified JSW Group, is India's leading integrated steel company.

Also Read

Bharat Petroleum, BPCL

Govt increases excise duty on petrol, diesel by ₹2 per litre: Reports

Range Rover, JLR

JLR reports 1.1% sales growth in Q4, achieves net debt zero in FY25

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025 registration begins today at tnusrb.tn.gov.in

Bear market, Stock market

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex drops 2,200 pts to 73,200 on tariff tumult; VIX soars 65%

Vijay Mallya

Indian banks recovered over Rs 14k cr, twice he owed, claims Vijay Mallya

The company reported a 70.65% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 719 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 2,450 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 1.32% YoY to Rs 40,793 crore during the quarter.

Shares of JSW Steel slipped 8.19% to Rs 924.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank total deposits climb 8% YoY in Q4

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank total deposits climb 8% YoY in Q4

Pound speculative net longs edge lower

Pound speculative net longs edge lower

Sterling Holiday Resorts launches new property in Amritsar

Sterling Holiday Resorts launches new property in Amritsar

Edelweiss Financial Services announces public issue of NCDs up to Rs 200 cr

Edelweiss Financial Services announces public issue of NCDs up to Rs 200 cr

Trent Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Trent Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Rupee TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Price TodayStock Market Crash Today - Key ReasonMarket Crash HistoryMI vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon