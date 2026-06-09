JSW Steel's crude steel production rises 15% YoY to 22.93 lakh tonnes in May 2026

JSW Steel reported consolidated crude steel production of 22.93 lakh tonnes in May 2026, registering a 15% year-on-year increase compared with 19.96 lakh tonnes produced in May 2025.

The company's Indian operations produced 21.98 lakh tonnes during the month, up 14.65% from 19.17 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period last year. Meanwhile, its Ohio-based facility in the United States contributed 0.95 lakh tonnes, reflecting a 20.25% year-on-year increase from 0.79 lakh tonnes.

Production was higher in May 2026 mainly due to full operations of the Dolvi unit (one of the blast furnaces was under planned maintenance shutdown in May 2025) and JVML operations being fully ramped up. Blast Furnace 3 (BF3) at Vijayanagar is under shutdown for upgradation of capacity and is expected to restart in the second fortnight of June 2026. The capacity utilisation for Indian operations for the month excluding BF3 capacity was at 98% and, including BF3 capacity was at 87%.

JSW Steel is primarily engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of iron and steel products. It is the flagship business of the diversified US$ 23 billion JSW Group. The group has interests in energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, sports, and venture capital.

JSW Steel reported consolidated net profit of Rs 16,370 crore in Q4 FY26, up 989.15%, compared with Rs 1,503 crore in the corresponding period last year. Total revenue from operations rose 14.19% year-on-year to Rs 51,180 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

The counter rose 0.14% to Rs 1,262.70 on the BSE.

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