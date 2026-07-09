JSW Steel's Q1 FY27 crude steel production rises 3% YoY to 6.59 MnT

JSW Steel reported consolidated crude steel production of 6.59 million tonnes (MnT) for the first quarter of FY27, registering a 3% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared with the corresponding period last year.

Production from Indian operations stood at 6.35 MnT in Q1 FY27, compared with 6.14 MnT in Q1 FY26, marking a 3% YoY increase. Production at JSW Steel USA - Ohio was recorded at 0.24 MnT during the quarter.

On a sequential basis, consolidated crude steel production increased 2% from 6.48 MnT in Q4 FY26.

JSW Steel said YoY growth was impacted by the shutdown of Blast Furnace 3 (BF3) at its Vijayanagar facility for capacity upgradation. The furnace resumed hot metal production on June 23, 2026.

Excluding the impact of the BF3 shutdown from the previous years base, Q1 FY27 crude steel production grew around 15% YoY, supported by the full ramp-up of JSW Vijayanagar Metallics (JVML) operations and improved utilisation at the Dolvi unit.

The capacity utilisation of Indian operations stood at around 94% during Q1 FY27, excluding the BF3 capacity that remained under shutdown.

The company noted that production figures for previous periods have been adjusted following the transfer of the steel business undertaking of Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL) to JSW-JFE Steel, a joint venture company, in March 2026.

JSW Steel is engaged in the manufacture and sale of iron and steel products and is the flagship business of the diversified JSW Group, which has interests across energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, sports, and venture capital.

JSW Steel had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 16,370 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 1,503 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations increased 14.19% YoY to Rs 51,180 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Shares of JSW Steel rose 0.23% to Rs 1,222.25 on the BSE.

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