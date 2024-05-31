JTEKT India standalone net profit rises 31.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.22% to Rs 632.08 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 22.66% to Rs 106.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.86% to Rs 2245.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2043.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of JTEKT India rose 31.02% to Rs 34.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.22% to Rs 632.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 530.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.