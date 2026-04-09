JTL Industries surges after Abakkus buys stake via block deals

JTL Industries surged 13.19% to Rs 66.15 after Sunil Singhania-led Abakkus Asset Manager picked up a stake in the company through bulk deals on 8 April 2026 on the BSE.

According to exchange data, Abakkus Asset Manager bought 72 lakh shares, representing a 1.83% equity stake, at Rs 54.54 apiece. Abakkus Asset Manager acquired another 25 lakh shares, or a 0.64% stake, at Rs 53.99 per share.

Meanwhile, Thakkar Nileshkumar Farshuram HUF sold 40.53 lakh shares, equivalent to a 1.03% equity stake, at Rs 53.10 apiece in the transactions.

Chandigarh-based JTL Industries is engaged in manufacturing of steel tubes. Its product range includes DFT structural pipes, GI pipes, MS black pipes, hollow sections, solar structures, HR coils and phosphorous bronze, copper and brass alloys, among others, which cater to various industrial and infrastructural applications. The company operates manufacturing facilities in Punjab, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh (including its subsidiaries).

The companys consolidated net profit increased 5.49% to Rs 26.31 crore on 4.19% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 470.51 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.