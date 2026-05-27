Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 24.48% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 21.95% to Rs 483.96 croreNet profit of Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products rose 24.48% to Rs 19.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.95% to Rs 483.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 396.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 45.71% to Rs 127.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 87.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.23% to Rs 1886.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1556.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales483.96396.86 22 1886.531556.16 21 OPM %6.726.84 -10.399.36 - PBDT32.6325.51 28 193.48134.00 44 PBT27.7821.23 31 175.66117.90 49 NP19.9316.01 24 127.8687.75 46
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:16 AM IST