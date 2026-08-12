Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 4.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.23% to Rs 521.61 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products rose 4.49% to Rs 46.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 44.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.23% to Rs 521.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 441.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.521.61441.1713.0314.3766.5162.2261.5758.2146.1144.13

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