Saturday, March 21, 2026 | 12:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jubilant Foodworks announces change in senior management

Jubilant Foodworks announces change in senior management

Last Updated : Mar 21 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

With effect from 31 March 2026

Jubilant Foodworks announced that Gaurav Pande, Executive Vice President and Head, Corporate Strategy and Senior Managerial Personnel (SMP) of the Company, has resigned from the services of the Company vide email dated 19 March 2026. His last working day would be 31 March 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Delhivery receives NCLT approves for scheme of amalgamation

Delhivery receives NCLT approves for scheme of amalgamation

Dr. Reddy's launches injectable semaglutide under the brand name Obeda

Dr. Reddy's launches injectable semaglutide under the brand name Obeda

Zydus launches Semaglutide injection under three brand names in India

Zydus launches Semaglutide injection under three brand names in India

Sun Pharma launches semaglutide injection under brand names Noveltreat and Sematrinity in India

Sun Pharma launches semaglutide injection under brand names Noveltreat and Sematrinity in India

Total Urea stocks currently at 61.14 LMT, up from 55.22 LMT in March 2025

Total Urea stocks currently at 61.14 LMT, up from 55.22 LMT in March 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUpcoming DividendsOTT Release This WeekTMC Manifesto 2026Gold and Silver Rate todayFD Rates March 2026Flipkart Bonus Payout 2026Galaxy A57 and A37 LaunchLPG Crisis