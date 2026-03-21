Jubilant Foodworks announces change in senior management
With effect from 31 March 2026Jubilant Foodworks announced that Gaurav Pande, Executive Vice President and Head, Corporate Strategy and Senior Managerial Personnel (SMP) of the Company, has resigned from the services of the Company vide email dated 19 March 2026. His last working day would be 31 March 2026.
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First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 12:16 PM IST