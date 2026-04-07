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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jubilant Foodworks Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Force Motors Ltd, Bank of India, Biocon Ltd and Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 April 2026.

Force Motors Ltd, Bank of India, Biocon Ltd and Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 April 2026.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd crashed 10.54% to Rs 412.7 at 14:44 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58995 shares in the past one month.

Force Motors Ltd tumbled 5.45% to Rs 20025. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8407 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13007 shares in the past one month.

 

Bank of India lost 4.12% to Rs 137.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Biocon Ltd fell 3.94% to Rs 341.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd shed 3.11% to Rs 1379.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4485 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9046 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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