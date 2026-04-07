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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jubilant FoodWorks reports 19% YoY revenue growth in Q4 FY26

Jubilant FoodWorks reports 19% YoY revenue growth in Q4 FY26

Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Jubilant FoodWorks said its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,505.8 crore in Q4 FY26, up 19.1% year-on-year (YoY).

The companys standalone revenue rose 6.2% YoY to Rs 1,686 crore.

Dominos India like-for-like (LFL) growth came in at 0.2%, while Dominos Turkey recorded a 9% LFL growth (post Ind AS 29).

The JFL Group added a net 69 stores during the quarter, taking its total network to 3,663 outlets. Dominos India added 59 stores, ending the quarter with 2,455 outlets, while Dominos Turkey added 4 stores to take its total to 787.

For FY26, Jubilant FoodWorks consolidated revenue increased 17.2% YoY to Rs 9,544.1 crore, while standalone revenue grew 12.8% YoY to Rs 6,887.8 crore.

 

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Jubilant FoodWorks ranks among the leading emerging markets food-tech companies. Its Group network comprises 3,594 stores across six markets India, Turkey, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan and Georgia. The group has a strong portfolio of brands in emerging markets with franchise rights for three global brands - Dominos, Popeyes and Dunkin and two own-brands, Hongs Kitchen, an Indo-Chinese QSR brand in India, and a CAFbrand - COFFY in Turkey.

On a consolidated basis, Jubilant FoodWorks reported 68.6% increase in net profit to Rs 72.9 crore on a 13.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,437.2 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks fell 6.28% to Rs 432.35 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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