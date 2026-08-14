Jubilant FoodWorks rises as Q1 PAT grows 6% YoY; Popeyes clocks 40%+ LFL growth

Jubilant FoodWorks rose 3.25% to Rs 508 after the company reported a resilient Q1 FY27 performance.

On a consolidated basis, profit after tax increased 6.0% YoY and 21.4% QoQ to Rs 100 crore in Q1 FY27. Revenue from operations increased 14.1% YoY and 2.8% QoQ to Rs 2,569.7 crore.

Profit before tax from continuing operations before exceptional items increased 9.7% YoY and 24.0% QoQ to Rs 151.3 crore in Q1 FY27.

Total operating expenditure increased 16.0% YoY and 4.0% QoQ to Rs 1,354.2 crore. Personnel expenses increased 15.6% YoY to Rs 430.8 crore. Manufacturing and other expenses increased 16.2% YoY to Rs 923.4 crore. Interest cost increased 9.1% YoY to Rs 120.3 crore. Depreciation increased 18.8% YoY to Rs 255 crore.

Operating EBITDA increased 14.2% YoY and 3.9% QoQ to Rs 503.9 crore in Q1 FY27. EBITDA margin stood at 19.6%, compared with 19.6% in Q1 FY26 and 19.4% in Q4 FY26.

Domino's India delivered 2.5% like-for-like growth in Q1 FY27, against 11.6% in the year-ago quarter and 0.2% in the previous quarter. Order growth stood at 6.5%, while delivery revenue increased 12.1% YoY. Average order value improved by high single digits sequentially.

Popeyes, the company's quick-service restaurant (QSR) franchise brand in India, continued its strong momentum, with revenue growth of 97% and like-for-like growth of more than 40% for the third consecutive quarter. The company added 76 net new stores during Q1 FY27.

Jubilant FoodWorks has begun upgrading around 400 dine-in-heavy Domino's stores and introduced new propositions to improve value perception and store traffic. It also launched Chicken Maxxx, Ready-to-Drink Cold Coffee and Mousse during the quarter.

Internationally, DP Eurasia revenue increased 28.2% YoY, while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh continued to grow. The company said DP Eurasia's reported profitability was affected by hyperinflation accounting, although its underlying operating performance remained healthy.

Jubilant FoodWorks said it contained the impact of inflationary pressures on standalone EBITDA margin to around 20 basis points YoY, compared with an earlier expectation of nearly 200 basis points, supported by selective pricing, productivity improvements, supply-chain efficiencies, waste reduction and greater localisation.

The company said its priorities for FY27 include strengthening Domino's in India and Turkey, scaling Popeyes and COFFY, and using technology and data to improve productivity and customer engagement.

Jubilant FoodWorks is an Indian food service company based in Noida, which holds the master franchise for Domino's Pizza in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, for Popeyes in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan, and also for Dunkin' Donuts in India.

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