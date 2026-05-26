Tuesday, May 26, 2026 | 05:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jubilant Ingrevia consolidated net profit rises 16.73% in the March 2026 quarter

Jubilant Ingrevia consolidated net profit rises 16.73% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

Sales rise 12.32% to Rs 1166.05 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Ingrevia rose 16.73% to Rs 86.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 74.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.32% to Rs 1166.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1038.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.65% to Rs 277.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 251.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.36% to Rs 4344.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4123.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1166.051038.16 12 4344.854123.67 5 OPM %13.9414.13 -13.0512.59 - PBDT160.08141.17 13 558.27501.24 11 PBT111.71101.78 10 382.79343.61 11 NP86.4474.05 17 277.91251.17 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Transport Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 8.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Transport Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 8.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Alankit consolidated net profit declines 49.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Alankit consolidated net profit declines 49.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Avonmore Capital & Management Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.52 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Avonmore Capital & Management Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.52 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Diamond Power Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 691.25% in the March 2026 quarter

Diamond Power Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 691.25% in the March 2026 quarter

Yuken India consolidated net profit declines 25.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Yuken India consolidated net profit declines 25.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayKerala DHSE Plus 2 Results 2026CNG Price HikeUS Iran StrikesQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table