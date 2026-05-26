Jubilant Ingrevia standalone net profit rises 17.08% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.54% to Rs 1081.31 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Ingrevia rose 17.08% to Rs 105.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 89.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.54% to Rs 1081.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 952.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.73% to Rs 267.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 263.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.58% to Rs 4097.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3880.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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