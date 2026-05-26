Jubilant Ingrevia standalone net profit rises 17.08% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 13.54% to Rs 1081.31 croreNet profit of Jubilant Ingrevia rose 17.08% to Rs 105.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 89.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.54% to Rs 1081.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 952.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 1.73% to Rs 267.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 263.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.58% to Rs 4097.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3880.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1081.31952.40 14 4097.453880.95 6 OPM %12.7413.43 -11.5312.23 - PBDT170.60147.74 15 515.46490.68 5 PBT127.76110.95 15 354.28343.36 3 NP105.2289.87 17 267.97263.42 2
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First Published: May 26 2026 | 5:04 PM IST