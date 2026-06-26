Jubilant Pharmova arm gets tentative nod for Pantoprazole oral suspension

Jubilant Pharmova announced that its subsidiary, Jubilant Generics has received a tentative approval from the USFDA US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Pantoprazole Sodium delayed release oral suspension, 40 mg per packet.

Jubilant Generics is a subsidiary of Jubilant Pharma, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

The said drug is primarily used to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), heal acid-related damage to the esophagus.

The aforesaid tentative approval is subject to the expiry of the patent covering the currently listed Reference Listed Drug (RLD), which is expected to occur in December 2026. Final approval is anticipated upon such patent expiry.

The said approval follows successful completion of the pre-approval inspection (PAI) conducted by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) at the solid dosage manufacturing facility located at Roorkee.

Jubilant Pharmova is an integrated global pharmaceutical company with three business segments, namely pharmaceuticals, contract research and development services, and proprietary novel drugs. The companys consolidated net profit declined 22.27% to Rs 119.40 crore, while net sales rose 18.60% to Rs 2,272.20 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Q4 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.84% to settle at Rs 964.05 on Thursday, 25th June 2026. The stock market is shut today on account of Muharram.

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