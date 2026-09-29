Jubilant Pharmova Ltd Surges 10.47%

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd has added 32.42% over last one month compared to 0.66% fall in BSE Healthcare index and 5.99% drop in the SENSEX

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd gained 10.47% today to trade at Rs 1168. The BSE Healthcare index is up 0.28% to quote at 51253. The index is down 0.66 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Fermenta Biotech Ltd increased 4.74% and Anlon Healthcare Ltd added 4.69% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went up 18.94 % over last one year compared to the 9.62% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd has added 32.42% over last one month compared to 0.66% fall in BSE Healthcare index and 5.99% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 0 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 19467 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1183.9 on 04 Nov 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 0 on 29 Sep 2026.

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