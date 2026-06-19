Friday, June 19, 2026 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jubilant Pharmova's Spokane facility gets USFDA inspection with 8 observations

Jubilant Pharmova's Spokane facility gets USFDA inspection with 8 observations

Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Jubilant Pharmova announced completion of USFDA inspection at its contract manufacturing facility operated by Jubilant HollisterStier LLC in Spokane, Washington, USA, conducted on 17 June 2026.

The inspection concluded with eight observations issued by the USFDA, none of which are related to sterility assurance concerns. The company said it will respond to the observations within 15 business days and remains committed to addressing them comprehensively.

Jubilant HollisterStier LLC is a subsidiary of Jubilant Pharma Holding Inc., which is a subsidiary of Jubilant Pharma Limited, Singapore, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jubilant Pharmova.

Jubilant Pharmova is an integrated global pharmaceutical company with three business segments, namely pharmaceuticals, contract research and development services, and proprietary novel drugs. The companys consolidated net profit declined 22.27% to Rs 119.40 crore, while net sales rose 18.60% to Rs 2,272.20 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Q4 FY25.

 

Shares of Jubilant Pharmova shed 0.94% to Rs 965.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tiger Logistics gains on bagging Rs 4-cr import break-bulk logistics contract from BHEL

Tiger Logistics gains on bagging Rs 4-cr import break-bulk logistics contract from BHEL

VA Tech WABAG rises after bagging mega SWRO Desalination Order in Kuwait

VA Tech WABAG rises after bagging mega SWRO Desalination Order in Kuwait

Infosys Ltd Slips 7.21%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 5.35%

Infosys Ltd Slips 7.21%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 5.35%

HFCL Ltd Spikes 4.98%

HFCL Ltd Spikes 4.98%

USFDA inspects Jubilant HollisterStier LLC's contract manufacturing unit located at Spokane

USFDA inspects Jubilant HollisterStier LLC's contract manufacturing unit located at Spokane

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUpcoming Dividend StocksGold and Silver Rate TodayNSE IPO Shareholders ListVaibhav Sooryavanshi RowOld vs New Tax RegimesEPF Interest Credit UpdateTechnology NewsPersonal Finance