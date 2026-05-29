Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) consolidated net profit declines 2.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.57% to Rs 172.63 crore

Net profit of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) declined 2.94% to Rs 9.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.57% to Rs 172.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 159.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.38% to Rs 29.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.91% to Rs 621.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 555.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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