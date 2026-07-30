Jumbo Bag standalone net profit rises 145.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 40.60% to Rs 43.08 crore

Net profit of Jumbo Bag rose 145.13% to Rs 5.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.60% to Rs 43.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.43.0830.6419.3614.567.594.096.913.425.542.26

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