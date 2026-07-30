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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jumbo Bag standalone net profit rises 145.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Jumbo Bag standalone net profit rises 145.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Sales rise 40.60% to Rs 43.08 crore

Net profit of Jumbo Bag rose 145.13% to Rs 5.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.60% to Rs 43.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales43.0830.64 41 OPM %19.3614.56 -PBDT7.594.09 86 PBT6.913.42 102 NP5.542.26 145

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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