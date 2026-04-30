Jumbo Bag standalone net profit rises 7.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 14.79% to Rs 26.96 crore

Net profit of Jumbo Bag rose 7.02% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.79% to Rs 26.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 158.02% to Rs 8.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.01% to Rs 117.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 126.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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