Jungle Camps India consolidated net profit declines 59.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.59% to Rs 5.97 crore

Net profit of Jungle Camps India declined 59.22% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.59% to Rs 5.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5.975.3523.6227.291.671.791.161.430.421.03

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