Juniper Green Energy Q1 PAT climbs 54% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Juniper Green Energy reported a 54.29% YoY increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 33.45 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 21.68 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 81.25% YoY to Rs 291.19 crore, while profit before tax (PBT) rose 51.51% YoY to Rs 44.15 crore during the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Operating performance remained robust, with EBITDA increasing 86% YoY to Rs 294 crore from Rs 159 crore in Q1 FY26. EBITDA margin expanded to 91% from 88%, indicating benefits from operating leverage as the companys commissioned portfolio scaled up.

During the quarter, the company commissioned 601 MWp of renewable energy capacity, comprising 458 MWp of solar and 143 MW of wind capacity. This was the highest renewable energy capacity commissioned by the company in a single quarter. Its operational capacity stood at 2,409 MWp as of 30 June 2026.

The company also witnessed improvement in asset utilisation. Capacity Utilisation Factor (CUF) increased to 30.2% from 28.2% YoY, while power generation rose 72% to 944 million units. Wind projects reported a weighted average CUF of 49.9%, while solar projects recorded a CUF of 27.9%.

Meanwhile, the companys subsidiary, Juniper Nirjara Energy has executed a power purchase agreement with SJVN to undertake and develop 50MW Firm and dispatchable renewable energy project. The expected annual revenue will be Rs 80 crore.

Juniper Green Energy was listed on the stock exchanges on 7 August 2026. The stock debuted at Rs 242 on the BSE, a 7.56% premium to its issue price of Rs 225. Its IPO was subscribed 7.97 times, receiving bids for 46.96 crore shares against 5.89 crore shares on offer.

Juniper Green Energy is an independent renewable energy (RE) power producer in India, focused on the development, construction, and operation of utility-scale solar, wind, hybrid, and Firm & Dispatchable Renewable Energy projects.

The counter declined 3.46% to Rs 258.40 on the BSE.

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