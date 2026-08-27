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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Juniper Green Energy signs PPA with SJVN for 50 MW FDRE project

Juniper Green Energy signs PPA with SJVN for 50 MW FDRE project

Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

Juniper Green Energy, through its subsidiary, Juniper Nirjara Energy, has signed a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with SJVN on 26 August 2026 for a 50 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project under SJVN FDRE-2 scheme.

The PPA has been signed at a tariff of Rs 4.25 per unit for a tenure of 25 years.

Under the PPA, the Company has to achieve four hours of peak-hour supply with 90% availability on a monthly basis along with minimum annual Capacity Utilisation Factor (CUF) as per the bid requirement. This project would combine multiple renewable energy technologies including Solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to meet the supply obligations as per the PPA.

 

With this addition, Juniper Green Energy's portfolio now stands at 11,216 MWp of renewable energy capacity, complemented by 8,989 MWh of BESS capacity, further strengthening its position as a scaled and integrated renewable energy platform.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 10:16 AM IST