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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Juniper Hotels CFO resigns; company revises KMP structure

Juniper Hotels CFO resigns; company revises KMP structure

Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 9:52 AM IST

Juniper Hotels has announced that its chief financial officer (CFO), Tarun Jaitly, has resigned from his position, effective close of business hours on Wednesday, 15 July 2026.

The company has updated the details of its authorised KMPs responsible for determining materiality of events and ensuring disclosures to stock exchanges.

The revised KMP structure includes Chairman and Managing Director Arun Kumar Saraf, Chief Executive Officer Varun Saraf, and Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Sandeep Joshi.

Juniper Hotels (JHL) is engaged in the development and ownership of luxury hotels. It is the largest owner of Hyatt affiliated hotels in India. The company is a strategic partnership between the Saraf group, a seasoned hotel developer with over four decades of expertise, and Hyatt, a premier international hospitality player.

 

The companys consolidated net pofit declined 8.33% to Rs 50.37 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 54.95 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 8.62% YoY to Rs 301.48 crore in Q4 FY26.

The scrip shed 0.05% to Rs 193.50 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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